Bandi Sanjay condemns BJP MP’s arrest

Two party activists seriously injured by police: BJP State chief

Two party activists seriously injured by police: BJP State chief

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has condemned the arrest of party MP from Adilabad Soyam Bapu Rao while he was on his way to IIIT Basara to express solidarity with the striking students.

“Mr. Bapurao is an MP and has every right to visit IIIT and interact with students to understand their problems. Why did the police arrest him? Why is the government objecting?” asked Mr. Sanjay Kumar while speaking to reporters at the party office here on Sunday. He also alleged that two party activists were seriously injured when police drove vehicles over their feet.

Alleging that the government was in deep slumber when students were agitating to address their problems in a democratic manner, he said that the Ministers were ridiculing them.

“Even I was not allowed to visit IIIT Basara. The government has failed to address the problems of students and at the same time not allowing party leaders to meet the students to understand their problems. Police are trying to serve TRS leaders and that is not right. At Nirmal, officials are serving only one section of people and cases are being registered against BJP and VHP activists,” he said, adding that they can address the problems of students by taking them to the notice of the Union government if they had an opportunity to meet the students.