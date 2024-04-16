IMD issues heatwave alert in Telangana for next three days

April 16, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded heat wave alert in isolated pockets across the districts of Telangana for the next three days with the day temperatures likely to rise by two to three degrees Celsius. Adilabad, Medak and Nizamabad have already seen an appreciable rise in maximum temperatures.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is, however, chance of thunderstorms with lightning or moderate rainfall at isolated places in Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal districts from April 19 onwards as per the forecast bulletin issued on Tuesday.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) in its weather report informed that 20 places recorded 44°C or more with Bhadrachalam coming on top with 44.7°C. It is followed by Madugulapalle in Nalgonda district, Velgatoor and Godhuru in Jagityal districts with 44.6°C each. Nampalle in Nalgonda and Marthanpeta in Rajanna Sircilla recorded 44.5°C each.

Within the GHMC, all the 30 circles recorded 40°C or more with 25 circles recording 41°C or more during the day. Alwal and Toli Chowki top the list with 41.6°C. Khairatabad, Kapra, Serilingampally, Yousufguda, Qutbullapur, Rajenderanagar and Goshamahal recording 41.5°C each.

The State agency forecast is dry weather with maximum temperatures in the districts to reach 44°C while the minimum temperatures could reach up to 28°C. With the twin cities, the maximum temperatures could be around 41°C and minimum up to 28°C.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.