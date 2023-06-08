Galwan Valley hero’s statue unveiled in Kodad in Telangana

June 08, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The sacrifices of the Galwan Valley war hero, the late Colonel Santosh Babu were recognised with the first-ever statue of his set up in Kodad town of Suryapet district in the presence of Santosh Babu’s parents Bikkumalla Upender and Manjula.

Nalgonda Parliament member and former Indian Air Force officer N. Uttam Kumar Reddy unveiled the statue and said as a soldier himself he understands the supreme sacrifice made by the late soldier while serving the nation. Mr. Reddy, who was a fighter pilot with the Indian Air Force (IAF) before joining politics, also recalled the discipline, dedication and values inculcated at the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakvasla.

Col. Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar regiment, was one of the 20 Indian troops who were martyred in a fierce hand-to-hand battle with Chinese soldiers on June 15, 2020, in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh. He was posthumously conferred with the prestigious gallantry medal, Mahavir Chakra for displaying exceptional courage and leadership to safeguard India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Saluting Santosh Babu’s parents, Mr. Reddy said that the sacrifices made by the late Colonel and the 20 jawans would forever be etched in the hearts of all Indians. Their heroic actions in defending the nation’s borders against aggression will be remembered with utmost respect and gratitude, he said.

The Congress MP, through the Parliamentary Defence Committee, proposed the establishment of a Military Museum in Suryapet which should be named after Colonel Santosh Babu. The museum should serve as a repository of their inspiring life stories, showcasing the valour and sacrifices of all Param Veer Chakra and Mahavir Chakra awardees in the country. He said all schools and college students should be encouraged to visit the museum to instil a deep sense of patriotism and foster a strong sense of national pride and appreciation for the sacrifices made by the armed forces.

Mr. Reddy also addressed the ongoing border tensions with China, raising concerns over the continued intrusion into Indian territory. He alleged that China has occupied approximately 1500 sq km of land, a blatant violation of international norms and the principles of peaceful coexistence.

Despite 27 meetings of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) over the past four years, the impasse at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) remains unresolved. The most recent meeting was held on May 31, underscoring the need for steadfastness in dealing with China’s territorial ambitions, he said.

