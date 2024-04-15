Cyberabad police seize ₹2.41 crore in cricket betting racket, arrest 15

April 15, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a massive haul, the Cyberabad police, including the Special Operations Teams (SOT) and the law and order police, have nabbed 15 organisers and bookies involved in cricket betting and collectively seized ₹2.41 crore from them in five different cases.

In the first case, the SOT Shamshabad zone team nabbed Pondhuri Suresh, 42, from Kukatpally for organising online cricket betting through different websites on the ongoing IPL-2024 matches. “On Pondhuri’s information, we nabbed Mothkupally Rama Krishna Reddy, 30. We seized ₹30.07 lakh in cash and froze ₹49.92 lakh in two bank accounts,” said the officials.

Similarly, the SOT Shamshabad also nabbed four more men — Lachupathula Chinna Babu, Chennamsetti Karimulla Sekhadri, Panamati Venkatesh, Donda Ramesh from Dundigal — and froze ₹1.19 lakh in seven bank accounts.

In the third case, the SOT Madhapur team apprehended Kandukuri Veera Shankar Chary, Bhoomi Reddy Ramprasad Reddy, Pabbati Murali, and Upasi Vamshi Krishna from Miyapur for organising the betting and seized ₹87,000 in cash and froze ₹1.43 lakh in four bank accounts. “The main organisers, Rajesh Reddy, Suresh Reddy, Nagarjuna Reddy and Sadiq are absconding,” added the officials.

In the fourth case, SOT Balanagar nabbed Yerramachu Ajay Kumar and Anadula Mahesh Kumar by seizing ₹93,534. In the last case, the SOT Balanagar team apprehended three bookies — Morthala Srikanth Reddy, Alli Lokesh, and G. Venkata Sunil. Officials said that they froze ₹13.30 lakh in four bank accounts.

