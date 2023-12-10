Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visits former CM KCR at Yashoda hospital

December 10, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy called on former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad on Sunday. Mr. Rao underwent a surgery on hip after a fall on Friday and is recovering.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Panchayatr Raj and Rural Development Minster D. Anasuya Seethakka and former Minister Shabbir Ali. Mr. Revanth Reddy enquired about the Mr. Rao’s health with Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao who was present at the hospital.

Later, speaking to reporters outside the hospital, the Chief Minister said Mr. Rao was recovering and he had asked the Chief Secretary to monitor the progress of the former CM’s health. He said it was important that Mr. Rao come to the Assembly and provide his valuable suggestions to the government.

Earlier, on the instructions of Mr. Revanth, principal secretary of Health department visited Yashoda Hospital to enquire about health of Mr. Rao president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi. As per the bulletin released by the hospital’s management on Saturday, he was medically stable and was made to walk within 12 hours of his hip replacement surgery as per standard practice guidelines of early movement of patients.

“He is pain-free and has rested well throughout the day. He is being continuously assessed and monitored by the multi-disciplinary team of doctors,” as per the bulletin.

