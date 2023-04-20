ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. swelters, peak power demand crosses 19,000 MW for the first time in recorded history

April 20, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - CHENNAI

On April 19, peak power demand touched 19,087 MW while daily consumption was at an all-time high of 41.82 crore units

The Hindu Bureau

A mirage seen on Kamarajar Salai in Chennai earlier this week, as temperatures soar in the city | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Tamil Nadu’s peak power demand crossed 19,000 MW for the first time since records have been maintained for this data, on April 19, touching 19,087 MW. On the same day, the daily consumption also hit another all-time high of 41.82 crore units, Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji said in a Twitter post on Thursday.

With rising temperatures, the State’s power demand has been hitting new highs this summer. The previous high for peak demand was 18,882 MW and for daily consumption was 41.30 per unit, reached on April 18.

As per information shared by Rajesh Lakhani, chairman and managing director of Tangedco (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corportion) on Twitter, the increase in power demand this year is highest it has been in past 10 years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As Tamil Nadu, is both industrialised and highly urbanised, it has the fourth-highest peak energy demand in the country and also has the highest energy consumption among the southern States, according to the Energy Department’s policy note for 2023-24.

In the 2022 summer period, the all-time high peak demand was 17,563 MW and the maximum daily consumption was 388.078 million units reached on April 29, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US