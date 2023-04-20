T.N. swelters, peak power demand crosses 19,000 MW for the first time in recorded history

April 20, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu’s peak power demand crossed 19,000 MW for the first time since records have been maintained for this data, on April 19, touching 19,087 MW. On the same day, the daily consumption also hit another all-time high of 41.82 crore units, Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji said in a Twitter post on Thursday.

With rising temperatures, the State’s power demand has been hitting new highs this summer. The previous high for peak demand was 18,882 MW and for daily consumption was 41.30 per unit, reached on April 18.

As per information shared by Rajesh Lakhani, chairman and managing director of Tangedco (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corportion) on Twitter, the increase in power demand this year is highest it has been in past 10 years.

As Tamil Nadu, is both industrialised and highly urbanised, it has the fourth-highest peak energy demand in the country and also has the highest energy consumption among the southern States, according to the Energy Department’s policy note for 2023-24.

In the 2022 summer period, the all-time high peak demand was 17,563 MW and the maximum daily consumption was 388.078 million units reached on April 29, 2022.