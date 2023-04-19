As T.N. reels under rising temperatures, power demand, daily consumption hit all-time high

April 19, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu has hit yet another all-time high in terms of peak power demand and daily consumption, this summer.

The State’s daily consumption hit an all-time high of 41.30 crore units and a peak demand of 18,882 MW on April 18, Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji said in a Twitter post. He also said the demand was met without any interruption.

The previous high for daily consumption was 40 crore units, hit on April 13. The previous high for peak demand was 18,667 MW, seen on April 12.

Tamil Nadu, being an industrialised and urbanised State, has the fourth-highest peak energy demand in the country. It has the highest energy consumption among the Southern States, according to the Energy Department’s policy note for 2023-24. The also note stated that the summer peak power demand was expected to rise to the range of 18,300 MW-18,500 MW, and the daily energy consumption is likely to increase in the range of 390-395 million units during April and May.

In the 2022 summer period, the all-time high peak demand was 17,563 MW and the maximum daily consumption was 388.078 million units reached on April 29, 2022.