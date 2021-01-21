TN Health Minister appeals to CM to release funds for missing fishermen’s families

CHENNAI

21 January 2021 16:19 IST

Four fishermen from Ramanathapuram district went fishing on January 18, but did not return

Health minister C. Vijayabaskar has written to the Chief Minister requesting the latter to release funds from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the families of the four fishermen from Ramanathapuram who have not returned home.

The fishermen, A. Messiah of Thangachimadam, N. Samson Darwin of Mandapam refugee camp, V. Nagaraj of Vattanvalasai, and S. Senthil Kumar of Tirupullani, had gone fishing in a boat owned by Arokiyaraj of Thangachimadam on January 18, from the Kottaipattinam fishing harbour in Pudukottai district. The Minister said the families of the four fishermen were in dire straits and appealed to the CM to release funds. Dr. Vijayabaskar also wanted the CM to release funds to the owner of the boat that had capsized.

Advertising

Advertising