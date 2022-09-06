T.N. government constitutes panel to celebrate 200th birth anniversary of Vallalar

Led by chairperson B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, members of the panel met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 06, 2022 13:56 IST

Members of a special committee led by its chairperson B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar calls on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on September 6, 2022. Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu and Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu are also present. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Ahead of the 200th birth anniversary of Vallalar next month, the Tamil Nadu government has constituted a 14-member special committee for planning the celebration in major cities across the State between October this year and October 2023.

The special committee members led by its chairperson B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Secretariat in Chennai on Tuesday. Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were also present during the meeting.

Also read:Vallalar’s birth anniversary is benevolence day

Meanwhile, Mr. Stalin unveiled completed projects, including 11 Integrated Agriculture Extension Centres for the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department all of which were implemented at a total cost of ₹125.28 crore, an official release said. Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.

