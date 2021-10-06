Tamil Nadu

Vallalar’s birth anniversary is benevolence day

Grievance redressal: Chief Minister interacting with the people   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday announced that the State government would observe the birth anniversary of ‘Arutpragasa Vallalar’ Ramalinga Adigalar as the Day of Thaniperungarunai (boundless benevolence) every year.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin recalled the life of Vallalar and highlighted how the kitchen in his Sathya Gnana Sabhai in Vadalur, Cuddalore district, continued to feed the hungry.

Born on October 5, 1823, in Maruthur near Chidambaram, in Cuddalore district, Vallalar led a life filled with kindness and benevolence, said Mr. Stalin.

The Chief Minister also recalled Vallalar’s works, including Manumurai kanda thiruvasagam and Jeeva karunya ozhukkam.

Ramalinga Adigalar’s poem Thiruvarutpa is divided into six Thirumuraigal.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 6, 2021 1:24:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/vallalars-birth-anniversary-is-benevolence-day/article36849838.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY