Vallalar’s birth anniversary is benevolence day

Stalin recalls his life and works

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday announced that the State government would observe the birth anniversary of ‘Arutpragasa Vallalar’ Ramalinga Adigalar as the Day of Thaniperungarunai (boundless benevolence) every year.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin recalled the life of Vallalar and highlighted how the kitchen in his Sathya Gnana Sabhai in Vadalur, Cuddalore district, continued to feed the hungry.

Born on October 5, 1823, in Maruthur near Chidambaram, in Cuddalore district, Vallalar led a life filled with kindness and benevolence, said Mr. Stalin.

The Chief Minister also recalled Vallalar’s works, including Manumurai kanda thiruvasagam and Jeeva karunya ozhukkam.

Ramalinga Adigalar’s poem Thiruvarutpa is divided into six Thirumuraigal.