T.N. CM Stalin congratulates Indian teams that won Oscars

March 13, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday congratulated the two Indian teams that won the prestigious Oscars, at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

In a post, Mr. Stalin said: “Congrats to Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet on winning the Oscar. No better news to wake up to than two women bringing the first-ever Oscar for an Indian production. The patient making and the moving story of The Elephant Whisperers deserve all the praises and accolades it’s getting.”

Indian documentary The Elephant Whisperers bagged the Best Documentary Short Award. This makes it the first Indian production to win under the category

In his message to the other team, Mr. Stalin said: “Naatu Naatu has created history by becoming the first Indian & Asian song to win the Oscars. Congrats MM Keeravani garu, Chandrabose, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, SS Rajamouli, Jr. NTR, Ramcharan and the whole team of RRR for this stupendous achievement.”

SS Rajamouli’s RRR film’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ soundtrack by MM Keeravani was awarded the Best Original Song Award at the Oscars.