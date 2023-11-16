T.N. Assembly special session to be held on November 18 to pass returned bills: Speaker Appavu

November 16, 2023 03:04 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu on Thursday, November 16, 2023 said a special Assembly session will be convened at the State Secretariat in Chennai on Saturday (November 18) to pass Bills returned by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a conference about the legislative skills of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at the SKP Vanitha International School’s campus in Tiruvannamalai, Mr. Appavu said that as the State government wanted to convene a special session to pass the returned Bills once more, the special session will be held on Saturday under Assembly Rules 26. “As I have learnt that many legislative Bills have been returned by the Governor, the State government wanted to pass these Bills again after discussions, at a special session in the Assembly,” he said.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter

Asked about the Supreme Court’s recent observation that the T.N. Governor’s delays in assenting to Bills was a matter of serious concern, Mr. Appavu said that the special session has been convened only to pass the Bills again and not to discuss the Supreme Court’s observation or the Governor and the President.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further added that the special law against online rummy and the Bill against NEET were returned in the first instance by the Governor. However, after these laws were passed again in the Assembly, the Governor either approved them (in the case of online gambling) or sent them to the President for approval (Bill against NEET). “As per the law, the Governor cannot return those Bills that are passed once more in the Assembly. Only those Bills that have been returned by the Governor will be passed again in this special session,” he said.

Focus Tamil Nadu — Why are relations between the Tamil Nadu government and Governor R.N. Ravi strained? | Video Credit: S. Shiva Raj

On Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s signature campaign against the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET), Mr. Appavu said the initiative was to convince the President to give her nod for the Bill against NEET. Earlier, education was on the State List before it was moved to the Concurrent List. As a result, the Centre passed a law in Parliament to conduct NEET. Likewise, the State government too has unanimously passed a Bill in the Assembly, opposing it. “The President and the Union government should consider the merits of the Bill against NEET as it has been passed by a State Assembly,,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.