Tamil Nadu Governor calls on President Ram Nath Kovind

CHENNAI

06 November 2020 16:09 IST

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is on a three-day visit to the national capital, had earlier called on Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday.

Mr. Purohit, who is on a three-day visit to the national capital, had earlier called on Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

A Raj Bhavan statement issued on Thursday said the Governor “discussed important issues relating to Tamil Nadu” during his meetings with the dignitaries.

Mr. Purohit's visit to Delhi assumes significance in the wake of the Supreme Court’s observation that the Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency (MDMA) probe into the larger conspiracy behind former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination need not deter the Governor from deciding on the remission plea of life convicts in the case serving their sentence in prison for nearly three decades now.