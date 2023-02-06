ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu government to constitute panel to review functioning of homes under Juvenile Justice Board

February 06, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

Stalin announces solatium of ₹7.5 lakh and financial assistance of ₹2.5 lakh to the family of the juvenile who died at a State-run home in Chengalpattu; six officials have been arrested in connection with the incident

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday virtually unveiling the foundation stone for a place of safety to be constructed at Athur in Chengalpattu. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

In the wake of the death of a juvenile in a State-run home in Chengalpattu district, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced that a high-level committee would be constituted to review and improve the functioning of observation homes, special homes and places of safety under the Juvenile Justice Board.

A retired judge of the Madras High Court will head the panel, and a retired IAS officer and a representative from a non-governmental organisations (NGOs) will also be part of the committee on the directions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, an official release said.

He has also announced a compensation of ₹7.5 lakh and a financial assistance of ₹2.5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) for the victim’s family, it said. Six officials in the observation home have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Mr. Stalin also issued orders to allocate a unit in the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHBD) tenements at Annai Anjugam Nagar in Tambaram to the family of the victim. Its construction is nearing completion, it said.

In another event, the Chief Minister virtually unveiled the foundation stone for a place of safety to be constructed at Athur in Chengalpattu district at a cost of ₹15.95 crore and other buildings at a cost of ₹27 crore.

Meeting chaired

He also chaired another meeting to review the functions of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department. Minister N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were also present.

During the meeting, Mr. Stalin instructed officials to ensure that various welfare schemes reached the intended beneficiaries without any delay. He urged them to consult with the Commissioner of Land Administration and the respective Collectors over distributing free land pattas to beneficiaries from the Adi Dravidar and tribal communities.

CONNECT WITH US