Tamil Nadu government constitutes one-man committee headed by Justice K. Chandru to assess requirements of juvenile homes

April 13, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a one-man committee headed by retired Madras High Court judge K. Chandru to recommend measures for effective administration of the homes functioning as per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act of 2015.

A Government Order issued by the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department on Tuesday, April 12, 2023 stated that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had issued a press release on February 6 indicating the proposal to constitute a high level committee to enhance the functioning of such homes.

Subsequently, the Director of Social Defence had sent a proposal to the government on February 22 with draft terms of reference for the committee and the Madras High Court Registrar on March 9 shared a list of retired judges of the High Court so that one of them could head the panel.

The government examined the proposal and decided to constitute a one-man committee with a set of 10 terms of reference which included a study of the existing procedures and practices followed in the government observation homes, special homes and other places of safety under the 2015 Act.

The retired judge was requested to assess the practices with respect to admission, internment and discharge of inmates in those homes and submit his recommendations. He was also requested to assess the infrastructure and amenities and make recommendations regarding their adequacy, upkeep and maintenance.

Similarly, recommendations were called for with respect to health and medical facilities, training and capacity building, food and nutrition, requirement and qualification of staff, stakeholder participation, after care issues and the necessity or otherwise with respect to amending the existing legal provisions.

The committee had been requested to submit its report within four months though it could be extended up to six months too.