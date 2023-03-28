ADVERTISEMENT

State Human Rights Commission orders probe into Ambasamudram custodial torture allegations

March 28, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Taking cognizance of a report published in  The Hindu, the SHRC directed the Inspector-General of Police/Director, Investigation Wing to look into the issue of a police officer breaking the teeth of suspects in custody, and submit a report in six weeks

The Hindu Bureau

Ambasamudram ASP, Balveer Singh | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission has ordered an investigation into allegations that Ambasamudram Assistant Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh broke the teeth of suspects in custody using cutting pliers.

Taking cognizance of a report published in  The Hindu, the SHRC directed the Inspector-General of Police/Director, Investigation Wing, to investigate the matter and submit a detailed report within six weeks.

On Monday, Mr. Singh, a 2020 batch IPS officer was placed in ‘vacancy reserve’, pending an inquiry.

Suspects in a case of attempt to murder had accused Mr. Singh, on social media, of “breaking their teeth with blue metal and uprooting it with cutting plier” following their detention by the police for interrogation on March 23. Two separate inquiries, one by the Tirunelveli district administration, and one by the police, are underway, into the incident.

