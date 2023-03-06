Southern Railway withdraws decision to make Chennai Central a ‘silent station’

March 06, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Southern Railway on Monday withdrew its earlier decision to convert Dr. Puratchi Thalaivar M.G. Ramachandran Chennai Central Railway Station into a ‘silent station’.

In a press release, the Southern Railway said the decision was taken due to passenger complaints that multiple audio announcements and advertisements were disturbing boarding and de-boarding passengers.

“These audio and visual systems have been streamlined and restored as to facilitate passengers. Hence, the silent station move has been withdrawn,” the release said.

Following the initial announcement, disability rights organisations had expressed their concern about how this would affect accessibility and had submitted representations to the authorities. Protests were also carried out demanding a rollback of the announcement.

On Monday, a group of persons who are visually impaired protested and met Railway officials. The Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers said they were thankful for audio announcements being restored. The Disability Rights Alliance also said they were relieved that passengers who were unable to read the announcement boards had their access restored.