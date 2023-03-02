Differently-abled protest seeking public audio announcements at Chennai Central Station

March 02, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-abled and caregivers (TARATDAC) on Thursday staged a protest in front of Dindigul Railway Station demanding the resumption of audio announcements in the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station in Chennai.

The public announcement system at the Central Station was stopped a couple of days ago which they termed as ‘retrograde.’

TARATDAC’s district secretary S. Bhagat Singh condemned the sudden stoppage, since “it puts the differently-abled, especially the visually impaired at a huge disadvantage.”

“We look at it as a hostile step against us that is supposedly aimed at reducing noise on the station premises. How will the illiterate or the visually impaired board trains by standing in long queues at the enquiry booths or get information from the digital display boards?,” he asked.

The protestors noted that as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, and Rules, the railway stations must be made accessible to the differently-abled.

They raised slogans that there were no public hearings or consultative meetings with the respective stakeholders held before taking such a big decision at an important public area.

District president Jayanthi, State committee member J. Sivakumar and others were present.