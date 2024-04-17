ADVERTISEMENT

Rajesh Das’ plea to exempt him from surrendering | Madras High Court reserves orders

April 17, 2024 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Court also deferred orders on the former police officer’s other plea to suspend the sentence imposed on him and grant bail until the disposal of his revision petition

The Hindu Bureau

Former special DGP Rajesh Das who has been convicted for sexual harassment charges. File photograph | Photo Credit: PTI

The Madras High Court on Wednesday, April 19, 2024, reserved its orders on former special Director General of Police (DGP) Rajesh Das’s plea to exempt him from surrendering before Villupuram Chief Judicial Magistrate, since he had been convicted and sentenced to three years of imprisonment for having made sexual advances towards a woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

Justice M. Dhandapani also deferred his order on the former special DGP’s other plea to suspend his sentence and grant bail until the disposal of a civil revision petition filed by him before the High Court challenging the trial court’s June 16, 2023 verdict, which was confirmed by the Villupuram Principal District Court on February 12, 2024.

The verdict was deferred after hearing the arguments advanced by Senior Counsel R. John Sathyan for the convict and Additional Public Prosecutor R. Muniyapparaj.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US