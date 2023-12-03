Public holiday for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts on December 4

December 03, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday for all government offices in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts on December 4, Monday, in view of the cyclonic storm Michaung. The public holiday has been declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 as a special case.

“However, all essential services such as police, fire service, local bodies, milk supply, water supply, hospitals/medical shops, power supply, transport, fuel outlets, hotels/restaurants, etc., and the offices engaged in disaster response, relief and rescue activities shall function as usual,” a G.O. issued by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said.

