Odisha train accident | DMK cancels centenary celebrations of Karunanidhi

June 03, 2023 10:21 am | Updated 10:48 am IST - CHENNAI

Party president and T.N. CM M.K. Stalin, in a statement, said the accident had shaken the nation and it would not be appropriate to celebrate former T.N. CM M. Karunanidhi’s centenary at this point

The Hindu Bureau

T.N. CM M.K. Stalin visited Chennai Central Railway Station on Saturday, and made inquiries with Southern Railway officials about the accident in Odisha | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Saturday, June 3, 2023, announced the cancellation of the birth centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, on account of the train accident in Odisha, in which over 230 people were killed and over 900 injured.

In a statement issued on Saturday, party president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said the accident had shaken the nation, and it would not be appropriate to celebrate the centenary of Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) who had dedicated his life to the upliftment of the poor and safeguarding of human rights.

The party has therefore cancelled all events, including a public meeting in North Chennai in which leaders of the DMK alliance parties were to participate on Saturday evening. The date for the meeting will be announced later, he said.

The party has also asked leaders and cadres to pay their tribute to Kalaignar at his memorial and observe a minute’s silence as a mark of respect to those who were killed in the train accident.

CONNECT WITH US