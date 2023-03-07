ADVERTISEMENT

Irked over defections, BJP cadre burn Edappadi Palaniswami’s photos in Thoothukudi

March 07, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated March 08, 2023 12:30 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

BJP’s Thoothukudi district youth wing president Dinesh and three others burnt the photos and raised slogans condemning the AIADMK of violating coalition dharma by admitting the defectors from BJP.

The Hindu Bureau

BJP cadre burning the photos of former Chief Minister and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Kovilpatti on March 7, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

Irked by continuing defections of its office-bearers to its electoral ally AIADMK, a small group of BJP cadre burnt the photos of AIADMK’s interim general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at Enam Maniyachi bus stop in Kovilpatti on Tuesday evening.

After BJP’s State IT wing secretary C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar joined the AIADMK on Monday, three more office-bearers met Mr. Palaniswami and joined the Dravidian party on Tuesday.

With the strained relations worsening further and the AIADMK sympathizers urging the party high command through social media platforms to snap ties with the BJP immediately, the BJP cadres have started burning the photos of Mr. Palaniswami.

