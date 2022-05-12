JUST IN
- 1 min How industries shifted to captive power generation
- 11 mins Police team that cracked Mylapore double murder case draws CM’s praise
- 50 mins TNCC organisational elections to be held June 10
- 57 mins Chartered accountant of Coimbatore hospital among those arrested by CBI
- 58 mins Anbumani warns against giving asylum to Mahinda Rajapaksa
- 1 hr State govt. protecting interests of businessman in Govindasamy Nagar, alleges Seeman
- 1 hr Speaker donates one month’s salary for Sri Lanka relief
- 1 hr PIL plea in HC seeks protection for Pattina Pravesam
- 1 hr The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest Hindustani, Carnatic Thukkada instrumental and vocal results
- 2 hrs Natural gas pipelines to Bengaluru, Chengalpattu nearing completion
- 2 hrs T.N. keen on increasing skills of workers: Minister
- 3 hrs PAC recommends steps to address issues faced by Perungudi residents
- 3 hrs Chettinad Vidhyashram told to share details of new buildings with parents
- 3 hrs ‘Childhood eye cancers can be treated if detected early’
- 3 hrs Union Minister launches new schemes of Repco Bank