Her dream was a place in Indian team, says footballer Priya’s coach 

November 15, 2022 10:33 pm | Updated November 16, 2022 12:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Her love for the game was evident from her last WhatsApp status, in which she told her friends and family not to worry, her game would never go away from her and she would make a comeback soon.

The Hindu Bureau

R. Priya, a 17-year-old football player who died on November 15, 2022 due to medical negligence. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A key stretch of Dr. Ambedkar College Road near Kannigapuram was blocked as crowds poured into the house of R. Priya, the 17-year-old footballer, who died on Tuesday. Playing football for the last eight years, the teenager dreamed of being a part of the Indian football team.

Residing in a locality known for its love for the game, Priya has played in several games, including national tournaments, said her coach Joel, who trained her for the last eight months. Priya played in the forward position and aimed for a place in the Indian football team, he added.

Teen footballer death | Delay in removing compression bandage turned fatal, say doctors

Her love for the game was evident from her last WhatsApp status, which did the rounds from Tuesday morning. In it, she told her friends and family not to worry, her game would never go away from her and she would make a comeback soon.

Injury in right leg 

A first-year student of B.Sc. Physical Education at Queen Mary’s College, she was keen on playing, but had issues from the injury in her right leg, inquiries found. Friends and collegemates recalled that she was a good player and always active.

It is learned that during initial consultations with a sports medicine specialist, she was told that she required a surgery if she wanted to continue playing. If she was not keen on playing, rest and restriction of movement were adequate.

Tamil Nadu / Chennai

