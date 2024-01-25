ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure no illegal commercial activities are taking place around Palani temple: Madurai Bench of Madras HC

January 25, 2024 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - MADURAI

The Joint Commissioner of the temple, in a report, submitted that the temple administration was taking steps to install iron pillars on the roads leading to the girivalam path

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy hill temple in Palani. File | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Joint Commissioner of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani in Dindigul district and the Palani Tahsildar to ensure that no illegal commercial activities were taking place around the temple.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar directed the authorities to file a compliance report. The court was hearing a batch of petitions seeking the removal of encroachments from the girivalam path of the Palani temple.

The Joint Commissioner of the temple, in a report, submitted that the temple administration was taking steps to install iron pillars on the roads leading to the girivalam path in order to prevent the movement of vehicles and pushcarts.

The temple administration had created a temporary path from the tourist bus stand, without touching the girivalam area. Earlier, tourist vehicles used the girivalam area and it had resulted in traffic congestion. A temporary tourist bus stand was also set up and it could accommodate more than 100 vehicles, it was submitted.

Survey stones were being laid and till now 37 stones have been laid around the girivalam path. The remaining stones will be laid after the completion of the survey of the girivalam land, it was submitted.

Taking note of the report, the court directed the Monitoring Committee to inspect the girivalam area and verify whether there were any fresh encroachments on the girivalam path carrying out commercial activities.

The Monitoring Committee was directed to verify the genuineness of the report. The Committee was also directed to file a detailed report with suggestions. The court posted the matter on February 7.

