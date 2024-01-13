HC issues directions to stop encroachments on girivalam path in Palani

January 13, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - MADURAI

In order to prevent encroachments on the girivalam path of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani in Dindigul district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has issued a set of directions to authorities.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar directed the Monitoring Committee to verify whether there were any encroachments on the path as alleged. The authorities of the Local Administration, Police and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Departments should not allow encroachers on the properties in and around the girivalam path during Thaipusam festival and thereafter too.

As per the undertaking given by the Joint Commissioner of the HR&CE Department, necessary steps should be taken to close the illegally running commercial activities and remove the encroachments on the properties with the assistance of the police and other authorities, the court directed.

It also directed the Joint Commissioner to install iron or concrete pillars on the roads leading to the girivalam path and the department to erect check posts or barricades on all the main roads connecting the girivalam path in order to prevent encroachers and movement of vehicles.

The temple authorities should make necessary arrangements for vehicle parking. The Superintendent of Police was directed to give necessary instructions to the Deputy Superintendent of Police to depute police personnel to monitor the girivalam path and not allow illegal occupation of the lands, the court directed.

The court sought a report from the Monitoring Committee and adjourned the hearing in the matter till January 23. It issued the directions while hearing a batch of petitions seeking the removal of encroachments from the girivalam path. Earlier, the court had observed that there was a need to monitor encroachment removal and find a permanent solution to the problem.