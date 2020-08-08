DMK MLA Ku.Ka. Selvam wants his suspension revoked, terms it unfair

CHENNAI

08 August 2020 16:48 IST

Mr. Selvam was suspended from the party after meeting with BJP president J. P. Nadda and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Tuesday

Suspended DMK MLA Ku.Ka. Selvam has asked the party to withdraw his suspension, stating that the decision was taken without hearing his side, and that it was not wrong to meet other political party leaders.

Mr. Selvam was suspended from the party after meeting with BJP president J. P. Nadda and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Tuesday. Mr. Selvam had claimed that he had met Mr. Goyal to ask for the construction of lifts at the Nungambakkam Railway Station in Chennai, which falls in the Thousand Lights constituency that he represents.

Advertising

Advertising

DMK president M.K. Stalin had said a show-cause notice has been issued to Mr. Selvam asking why he should not be expelled from the party. Responding to the notice on Saturday, Mr. Selvam pointed out that even before hearing his side, it has been decided that he is guilty. “The decision of suspension is one-sided and against the principles of natural justice,” he said in his response.

Mr. Selvam also claimed that the notice sent to him did not have sufficient details. “Nowhere is it mentioned that those belonging to the party should not meet cadres and leaders of other political parties,” he said. “Our leader [late] M. Karunanidhi also met the then Prime Minister who was from the BJP, which is known to everyone. Therefore, it is not correct to say I violated party discipline,” he said.

Asking the party high command to withdraw the notice, he said: “If an inquiry is conducted in a fair manner, I will co-operate by giving the details sought by the party.”