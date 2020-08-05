Tamil Nadu

DMK suspends MLA Selvam from party

DMK MLA Ku.Ka. Selvam meeting with BJP president J.P. Nadda in Delhi

DMK MLA Ku.Ka. Selvam meeting with BJP president J.P. Nadda in Delhi   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ku.Ka. Selvam had met BJP president J. P. Nadda in Delhi on Tuesday

DMK MLA Ku.Ka. Selvam, who met BJP president J. P. Nadda in Delhi on Tuesday, has been suspended from the party for bringing disrepute to the organisation and violating party discipline.

Party president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said Mr. Selvam had been relieved from the posts of the office secretary of the party headquarters and member of the high-level executive committee. “He has also been issued a show-cause notice asking why he should not be expelled from the party,” Mr Stalin said.

Mr. Selvam on Tuesday met BJP president J.P. Nadda and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. He claimed that he had met Mr. Goyal to ask for the construction of lifts at the Nungambakkam Railway Station in Chennai, which falls in his Thousand Lights constituency.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 5, 2020 1:22:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/dmk-suspends-mla-selvam-from-party/article32274671.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY