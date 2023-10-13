ADVERTISEMENT

Dhinakaran demands probe into death of medical student in Kanniyakumari district

October 13, 2023 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST - CHENNAI

The AMMK leader urged the T.N. government to take action, and to also ensure the safety of all women students at educational institutions

The Hindu Bureau

AMMK’s general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Thursday, October 12, 2023, urged the Tamil Nadu government to order a probe into the death of a medical student at a private medical college hostel in Kanniyakumari district.

In a social media post, Mr. Dhinakaran referred to reports that a postgraduate medical student was found dead in her hostel at a private medical college in Kulasekaram recently.

Citing reports that a letter from her alleging sexual harassment by a teacher was found, and that her father had lodged a police complaint, Mr. Dhinakaran urged the government to bring those responsible for her death to book.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also insisted that the State government take steps to ensure the safety of women students at educational institutions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US