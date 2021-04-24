Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu to shut theatres, gyms, shopping malls as fresh restrictions come into effect from April 26

Chennai

24 April 2021 18:42 IST

State makes e-pass mandatory and restaurants to offer only takeaway services.

The Tamil Nadu Government on Saturday announced fresh restrictions effective from Monday (April 26) to curb the spread of the second wave of COVID-19.

As per the restrictions, e-registration at http://eregister.tnea.org will be mandatory to enter Tamil Nadu from abroad and other States except from Puducherry. The following restrictions will be in place:

1. No recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums, theatres, gyms, meeting halls.

2. No big format shops, shopping complex, malls.

3. No beauty parlours, spas, saloons, barber shops.

4. Only parcel at restaurants, hotels, mess, tea shops.

5. Time restrictions on all e-commerce activities.

6. No entry for public at all places of worship.

7. No participation of public at temple consecration.

8. 50 guests at weddings.

9. Only 25 attendees at funerals.

10. 50% staff of IT/ITES to work from home.

11. No permission for golf, tennis clubs and sports training academy. Training for national/international players allowed.

12. No standees in bus.

13. Maximum 3 passengers in taxi and two in autos.

14. Night curfew and Sunday lockdowns to continue.