CM to open Jaya memorial at Marina on January 27

CHENNAI

20 January 2021 01:01 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will inaugurate Jayalalithaa memorial on the Marina beach on January 27.

Mr. Palaniswami will inaugurate the memorial at 10.30 a.m. and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam will preside over the event.

Work on the project is in its final stages. While the structural work has been completed for the ₹57.96-crore project, finishing touches like painting and cleaning work are being done now. Officials of the Public Works Department said the main edifice is a cantilever shell structure with two arches that act as the spine.

The aesthetically designed memorial has been modelled to resemble a phoenix with two granite lion statues at its entrance.