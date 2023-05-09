ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin felicitates student S. Nandhini, assures all support for her higher studies

May 09, 2023 03:05 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - Chennai

Accompanied by her parents and family, the student met the CM Stalin in his camp office in Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin felicitated S. Nandhini of Dindigul district. Videograb: Twitter/@mkstalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin felicitated S. Nandhini of Dindigul district, who secured a score of 600/600 in the 12th board exams and further assured that the Tamil Nadu Government would extend all support for her higher studies.

Accompanied by her parents and family, the student met the CM in his camp office in Chennai on May 9 morning. A student of Annamalaiar Mills Girls Higher Secondary School in Dindigul, Ms. Nandhini took up commerce group and scored centums in Economics, Tamil, English, Accountancy, Commerce and Computer Application.

In a social media message, Mr. Stalin referred to Ms. Nandhini’s comments to the media that remembered her father’s advice that education was her asset and said he was proud of her. “The heights reached by those like Nandhini from humble background by their sheer hardwork is the identity of our Tamil Nadu!”

