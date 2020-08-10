Class 10 results declared in Tamil Nadu, all students have passed

CHENNAI

10 August 2020 12:05 IST

The results were prepared based on based on internal assessments from schools, of the students’ half-yearly and quarterly exam marks, as well as attendance

All 9.39 lakh class 10 students, who were supposed to take up the board exams in March, have been declared ‘passed’ by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE).

The SSLC exams were initially scheduled to begin on March 27, and were postponed owing to the national lockdown due to COVID-19. The exams were later scheduled to be held in July, but were cancelled, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had said that all students would be declared to have passed.

Advertising

Advertising

Based on their internal assessments -- half-yearly and quarterly exam marks as well as attendance, the class 10 students were given marksheets. Schools across the State had been asked to submit these details based on which the results were prepared, and announced on Monday.

The DGE has further said that students who wish to apply for re-totalling can do so through their own schools from August 17 to 21.

Students can access their results on http://tnresults.nic.in, http://dge1.tn.nic.in or http://dge2.tn.nic.in

Virudhunagar

All 26,044 students of Virudhunagar district, who were issued hall tickets for the class 10 public examinations, have passed.

Among them were 12,860 boys and 13,184 girls.