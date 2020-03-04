Assault on journalist: police question two suspects

Sivakasi

04 March 2020 14:37 IST

An attempt to murder case has been registered by the Sivakasi Town police

The Sivakasi Town police have registered a case of attempt to murder following the brutal attack on Karthik, a journalist with the Tamil magazine Kumudam Reporter on Tuesday night. The police have picked up two suspects for questioning.

On Tuesday, when Karthik had come out a hotel after having tea at around 9 p.m., two persons attacked him with an iron rod. The police said that the reporter had lost a few teeth and sustained bleeding injuries on his head and face. He has been admitted to a private hospital.

Meanwhile, the Sivakasi Press Club has condemned the brutal attack on the journalist and demanded the immediate arrest of the assailants.

Members of the Virudhunagar District Reporters’ Welfare Association staged a demonstration in Virudhunagar condemning the attack.