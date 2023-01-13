AIIMS Madurai president Dr. V. Nagarajan, no more

January 13, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST - MADURAI

Dr. V. Nagarajan, president of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Madurai and neurologist, passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Chennai early on January 13, 2023. He was 77.

Senior doctors at the Madurai Medical College said Dr. Nagarajan was the chairman, ethical committee, Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Madurai and had recently been appointed the president of AIIMS, Madurai. He had also served as an Honorary Distinguished Professor at the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University.

Dr. Nagarajan leaves behind his wife, Mohanarani Nagarajan, daughter Krithika Radhakrishnan and son-in-law J. Radhakrishnan, a senior IAS officer and presently the secretary of the Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department, government of Tamil Nadu.

The AIIMS Executive Director and CEO, Hanumantha Rao, expressing his condolences, said Dr. Nagarajan was a gentleman who was very cordial and keenly involved in all the development activities of AIIMS. “He virtually attended the governing body meeting of Madurai AIIMS, despite undergoing treatment at the hospital... Such was his commitment,” he recalled.

Dr. Nagarajan’s son-in-law Dr. Radhakrishnan said, “Dr. Nagarajan was the most active and enthusiastic person I have met for his age.”

T.N. Governor condoles loss

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi condoled the loss of Dr. Nagarajan on Friday. In a series of tweets, the Governor expressed his profound grief over the demise.

“Dr. Nagarajan was a mentor to the neurological medical fraternity and his contributions to the medical field will always be remembered. My family joins me in conveying our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace,” he wrote.