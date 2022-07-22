Tamil Nadu

7.2 % of eligible Chennai residents have taken the booster dose

The Greater Chennai Corporation has appealed to the people to get the booster dose at the mega camp being held on July 24. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO
Staff Reporter CHENNAI July 22, 2022 23:07 IST
Updated: July 22, 2022 23:07 IST

Only 7.2 % of those eligible for taking the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine have taken the dose in the city so far, according to a release by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Of the 47.8 lakh people eligible for the booster dose, only 3.44 lakh people have taken the dose. The civic body has appealed to the remaining people to make use of the mega vaccination camp on Sunday to get the booster dose free.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While the booster dose was earlier provided free only to senior citizens, frontline workers and those with comorbidities, the government recently announced that booster doses will be provided free to all those aged above 18 until September 30.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In Chennai, 55.3 lakh people have taken their first dose of vaccine and 47.8 lakh people have taken their second dose. The Corporation has asked the public who have missed their second dose or have not even taken their first dose to utilise the mega camp.

The mega vaccination camp on Sunday will be held at 2,000 places in the city. Each of the 200 wards will have 10 camps with nine of them being mobile camps. One thousand teams of healthcare workers have been formed to conduct the camp. Personnel from the police department, Integrated Child Development Scheme, and Southern Railway will be involved in the work, the civic body said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Chennai
vaccines
Coronavirus
Chennai Corporation
Read more...