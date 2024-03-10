Centre issues directive to curb tailgating at e-gates for Digi Yatra passengers

March 10, 2024 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - NEW DELHI

Last month, two people entered Mumbai airport and passed through automatic boarding gates without any tickets; e-gate manufacturers asked to ensure two people cannot pass through at the same time

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has asked airports and airlines to use better technology and assign more manpower resources to prevent passengers from tailgating through automatic gates at various check-points. This is needed to ensure the smooth implementation of Digi Yatra, a system for paperless travel. “Strict instructions have been given against tailgating wherever there are e-gates,” a senior official of the Ministry of Home Affairs told The Hindu on the condition of anonymity. ALSO READ Centre’s Digi Yatra enrolment takes off as airport security staff sign up flyers without their consent

Security breaches

The government directive follows two serious security breaches within a span of 10 days in February, when a ticketless travellers were able to enter the passenger building at Mumbai airport and even enter the boarding gate.

On February 22, a 22-year-old man travelling without a ticket was able to reach the aerobridge by walking closely behind other passengers and passing through the terminal entry gate where CISF staff were carrying out manual checking, followed by one e-gate before the passenger screening area and another after it. He was stopped by an IndiGo staff after he had entered an aerobridge to board a plane. Earlier, on February 12, a man in his 60s was similarly able to travel through the airport and even enter an IndiGo aircraft.

Better technology, manpower needed

E-gate manufacturers have been asked to improve their technology to ensure that two passengers cannot pass through them at the same time.

Airlines have also been told to follow the standard operating procedures that have been laid down, deploy adequate manpower at the boarding gates, and ensure that passengers are boarded zone-wise — where passengers assigned seats at the back of the plane board first — to avoid over-crowding.

Digi Yatra, a biometric-based boarding system, which allows passengers to use their facial scan as a ticket, has been rolled out at 13 airports so far and 24 more airports will get the facility in 2024.

