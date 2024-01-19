GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | What is DigiYatra, and why were people complaining about it in airports?

Watch | What is DigiYatra, and why were complaining about it in airports?

Explaining the DigiYatra app, its objectives and the various privacy concerns around it

January 19, 2024 04:57 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST

Jagriti Chandra

In December, when air travel is typically at its peak, a decision was taken to ramp up the enrolment for DigiYatra.

DigiYatra allows passengers to use their face as their boarding pass, to zip through various checkpoints at an airport. It is not owned by the Government, but by a consortium of private and government airports. It

But the ramp up of this facility led to a barrage of complaints on social media, that staff at private airports and CISF personnel were enrolling them for DigiYatra without their knowledge and consent.

DigiYatra is not mandatory, and a voluntary option for passengers, as stated in a DigiYatra policy document unveiled by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, in 2018. Apart from the CISF, private airport staff were also asking passengers for their boarding pass and signing them up. This has led to arguments with the staff.

We go into detail on what is DigiYatra, its objectives and the various privacy concerns around the app.

Read more: What are the complaints about Digi Yatra? | Explained

Read more:  Centre’s Digi Yatra enrolment takes off as airport security staff sign up flyers without their consent 

Presentation and script: Jagriti Chandra

Video and production: Richard Kujur

Related stories

Related Topics

Right to Privacy

Top News Today

