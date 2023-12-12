Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370 | Explained

December 12, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST

The story so far: A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Monday unanimously upheld the power of the President to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, which in August 2019 led to the reorganisation of the State of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) into two Union Territories and denuded it of its special privileges. It reasoned that Article 370 was only a ‘temporary provision’ to ease the accession of the then princely State to the Union at a time of internal strife and war.

In the lead judgment, Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, writing for himself, Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant, pointed out that J&K had divested itself of “any element of sovereignty” after the execution of the Instrument of Accession to the Union in October 1947. Justices Sanjay Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna concurred in their separate opinions. The special privileges of J&K as well as a separate Constitution were held to be a mere feature of ‘asymmetric federalism’ and not sovereignty.

Notably, Justice Kaul in his concurring verdict ordered the establishment of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to address violations of human rights perpetrated in J&K both by state and non-state actors since the 1980s. He acknowledged that ‘there is already an entire generation of youth that has grown up with the feeling of distrust’ and that we owe to them the ‘greatest day of reparation’.

Here, The Hindu decodes the key elements of the verdict:

Is Article 370 a ‘temporary provision’?

The court held that Article 370 was meant to be a ‘temporary provision’ for two primary reasons. First, it served a transitional purpose which was to make an interim arrangement to establish a Constituent Assembly of J&K which would draft the State Constitution. Second, it was meant to ease the integration of J&K into the Union of India in the light of the prevailing war-like situation in the State back in 1947.

Relying on a textual interpretation, the court pointed out that the provision is placed in Part XXI of the Constitution, titled “Temporary, Transitional and Special Provisions” which shows the intention of the Constitution framers. ‘The provisions were transitional so as to facilitate the transfer of power from the institutions of governance which were functioning under the Government of India Act 1935 to the duly constituted institutions which would take over after the commencement of the Constitution’, it reasoned.

Underscoring that J&K became an integral part of the territory of India with the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950, the Chief Justice observed— ‘Any interpretation of Article 370 cannot postulate that the integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India was temporary’.

Did J&K retain any element of soverignity after its accession?

The petitioners had argued that J&K retained an element of sovereignty when it joined the Indian Union in 1947. This arrangement, they argued, was distinct from the relationship with the other princely states that merged with India. Further, they pointed out that paragraph 8 of the Instrument of Accession stated that nothing in the instrument would affect the continuance of the sovereignty of the ‘Maharaja’.

However, the court underscored that the operation of this paragraph ceased to exist following the Proclamation issued by Yuvraj Karan Singh on November 25, 1949, which stipulated that the Constitution of India would govern the relationship between J&K and the Union and had the effect of a ‘merger’ like any other princely state. Moreover, the provisions of the Indian Constitution would, according to the Proclamation, supersede and abrogate all other constitutional provisions inconsistent with it which were then in force in the State.

“This is not a case where only Articles 1 and 370…were applied to Jammu and Kashmir and suddenly after seventy years the entire Constitution was being made applicable. The continuous exercise of power under Article 370(1) by the President indicates that the gradual process of constitutional integration was ongoing. The declaration issued by the President in exercise of the power under Article 370(3) is a culmination of the process of integration.”Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, lead judgment

The Chief Justice also outlined that, unlike the Constitution of India, ‘there is a clear absence’ in J&K’s Constitution of a reference to sovereignty. He highlighted that Article 370 was merely a ‘feature of asymmetric federalism’ similar to other provisions in the Constitution such as Articles 371A to 371J — examples of special arrangements for different States.

“If the position that Jammu and Kashmir has sovereignty by virtue of Article 370 were to be accepted, it would follow that other States which had special arrangements with the Union also possessed sovereignty. This is clearly not the case,” the court reasoned. It added that although different States might enjoy varying degrees of autonomy, the difference, however, remains one of degree and not of kind in a federal set-up.

However, Justice Kaul in his concurring opinion held that J&K retained an element of internal sovereignty despite Maharaja Hari Singh signing the Instrument of Accession with India. This is evident from the fact that Article 370 recognises the Constituent Assembly of the J&K. However, this had no bearing on the final conclusions reached by the judge.

Can actions with ‘irreversible’ consequences be taken during President’s Rule?

The court rejected the argument of the petitioners that the President cannot take actions with ‘irreversible’ consequences in the State during President’s rule under Article 356 of the Constitution. For context, Article 356 authorises the declaration of President’s Rule in a State on the receipt of a report from the Governor about the failure of the constitutional machinery.

“Challenging the exercise of power on the ground of irreversibility would open the way for challenging everyday administrative actions,” the court reasoned. However, it pointed out that such an exercise of power by the President must have a reasonable nexus to the object of the Proclamation. It added that the onus was on the person challenging the actions of the President during emergency to prima facie establish they were a “mala fide or extraneous exercise of power”.

“When a Proclamation under Article 356 is in force, there are innumerable decisions which are taken by the Union Government on behalf of the State Government for the purpose of day-to-day administration. Every decision and action taken by the Union Executive on behalf of the State is not subject to challenge. Opening up challenge to every decision would lead to chaos and uncertainty. It would in effect put the administration in the State at a standstill,” the court reasoned.

Reliance was also placed on the Supreme Court’s ruling in S. R. Bommai v. Union of India (1994) which defined the ambit of powers that can be exercised during President’s Rule. Since the Bommai ruling was a nine-judge Bench verdict, it was binding on the present 5-judge Bench.

Further, the Chief Justice held that the power of the Parliament in a State under the President’s rule was not restricted to mere lawmaking. It also extended to executive action. The President had issued successive executive orders leading to the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The court made it clear that neither the President nor the Parliament would be “impeded by an absence of competence” while assuming the legislative powers of the State legislature during the operation of the President’s Rule.

Can a State be converted into a Union Territory?

Due to the assurance given by the Union government that J&K’s statehood would be restored soon, the court did not go into the issue of whether the conversion of J&K into a Union Territory was valid. It, however, upheld the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 to the extent it carved out the Union Territory of Ladakh out of the State of J&K.

“...We uphold the validity of the decision to carve out the Union Territory of Ladakh in view of Article 3(a) read with Explanation I which permits forming a Union Territory by separation of a territory from any State,” the court ruled.

The Chief Justice, however, cautioned that while exercising powers under Article 3 of the Constitution to convert a State into one or more Union Territories, “the necessary effect of converting a State to Union Territories which is that autonomy would be diminished, the historical context for the creation of federating units, and its impact on the principles of federalism and representative democracy” must be borne in mind.

Reiterating similar concerns, Justice Sanjiv Khanna stated that the conversion of a State into a Union territory has ‘grave consequences’ and denies the citizens of the State an elected government, and impinges on federalism. Thus, such a conversion has to be justified by giving very strong and cogent grounds.

Importantly, the court observed that the views of the State legislature regarding the proposed reorganisation are recommendatory in nature and not binding on the Parliament.

Was the concurrence of the State government required to apply the provisions of the Constitution of India to J&K?

The court ruled that the President in the exercise of powers under Article 370(3) of the Constitution can unilaterally notify that Article 370 ceases to exist. It further said that there was no requirement for the President to secure the concurrence of the State government in this regard as mandated by the provisos to Article 370(1)(d).

“The principle of consultation and collaboration underlying the provisos to Article 370(1)(d) would not be applicable where the effect of the provision is the same as Article 370(3). Since the effect of applying all the provisions of the Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir through the exercise of power under Article 370(1)(d) is the same as issuing a notification under Article 370(3) that Article 370 ceases to exist, the principle of consultation and collaboration are not required to be followed,” the Chief Justice reasoned.

Highlighting that such collaboration between the President and the State government is required only where the application of the provisions of the Indian Constitution to the State would require amendments to the State Constitution, the court elaborated: “Consultation and collaboration between both the units (President and State government) will only be necessary where the application of the provisions of the Indian Constitution to the State would require amendments to the State Constitution because the purpose of the requirements of consultation and collaboration is for the smooth functioning of governance in the State and to ensure that the provisions of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir are not inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution of India.”

Further, the Presidential Order [Paragraph 2 of CO 272] issued in the exercise of powers under Article 370(1)(d) applying all the provisions of the Constitution of India to the State of Jammu and Kashmir was also upheld. Accordingly, it rejected the contention of the petitioners that such an exercise of power is unconstitutional merely because all the provisions of the Constitution were applied together without following a piece-meal approach.

‘The power under Article 370(1)(d) can be used to apply one provision, more than one provision, an entire Part of the Constitution, or all the provisions of the Constitution (that is, the entire Constitution). The provision does not make a distinction between one or all provisions of the Constitution. Non-application of mind cannot be claimed merely because the Constitution Order applies all provisions of the Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir in one go’, the lead verdict reads.

Could the President have exercised his powers to ‘unilaterally’ abrogate Article 370 even after the dissolution of the J&K Constituent Assembly?

The court observed that even after the dissolution of the Constituent Assembly of J&K on January 26, 1957, the power of the President to abrogate Article 370 under Article 370(3) subsists and could be exercised “unilaterally”. It opined that such a provision was intended to ‘enhance constitutional integration between the Union and the State of Jammu and Kashmir’.

The Chief Justice pointed out that holding that the power under Article 370(3) cannot be exercised after the dissolution of the Constituent Assembly would lead to ‘freezing of the integration’ contrary to the purpose of introducing the provision.

“The power under Article 370 (3) did not cease to exist upon the dissolution of the Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir. When the Constituent Assembly was dissolved, only the transitional power recognised in the proviso to Article 370 (3) which empowered the Constituent Assembly to make its recommendations ceased to exist. It did not affect the power held by the President under Article 370(3),” the ruling elaborated.

Concurring with this view, Justice SK Kaul emphasised that the purpose of Article 370 was to slowly bring Jammu and Kashmir on par with the other States of India and thus the ‘requirement of recommendation of J&K Constituent Assembly cannot be read in a manner making the larger intention redundant.’

Could Article 370 be amended through the interpretation clause Article 367?

Article 370(3) of the Constitution stipulates that a Presidential Order abrogating the provision can only be issued pursuant to the recommendation of J&K’s Constituent Assembly. However, the Constituent Assembly dissolved in 1957 without extending any such recommendation as a result of which the President of India was so long powerless to abrogate Article 370.

On August 5th, 2019, the Presidential Order [C.O. 272] was issued which did not per se make any changes to Article 370 but instead amended Article 367 — a provision that stipulates how the Constitution should be amended. The amendment made it such that the reference to the ‘Constituent Assembly’ in Article 370(3) became a reference to the ‘Legislative Assembly’ thereby crossing the hurdle of requiring the assent of J&K Constituent Assembly.

Since the State was under the President’s Rule at that time, the powers of the J&K Legislative Assembly were vested in the Parliament. Accordingly, Presidential Order [C.O. 273] was soon promulgated seeking the consent of Parliament (which had assumed powers of the J&K legislature) to recommend that “all clauses of the said article 370 shall cease to be operative”.

Asserting that an ‘interpretation’ clause cannot be used to amend a provision by bypassing the specific procedure laid down for its amendment, the court struck down paragraph 2 of C.O. 272 for being ultra vires Article 370 (1)(d).

“While the change sought to be made by paragraph 2 of CO 272 may appear to be a ‘modification’ or amendment of Article 367 at first blush, its effect is to amend Article 370 itself. Paragraph 2 couches the amendment to Article 370 in the language of an amendment or modification to Article 367 but its true import is to amend Article 370,” the court noted.

The Chief Justice pointed out that the fundamental difference between a ‘Constituent Assembly’ and a ‘Legislative Assembly’ renders the modification of Article 367 a modification of Article 370(3), which has an effect that is ‘appreciable and substantive’. He cautioned that the consequces of permitting amendments through such a circuitous manner would be disastrous.

However, such an adverse finding did not have any material bearing on the outcome of the case since the court opined that the recommendation of the J&K Constituent Assembly was not required for the President to abrogate Article 370.

Was the proclamation of President’s Rule valid?

The court held that the challenge to the Presidential Proclamations announcing the President’s Rule in the State did not merit adjudication since the petitioners had not challenged them until the abrogation of Article 370. Noting that this was not the ‘principal challenge’, the court observed that in case it could not extend any material relief since the President’s rule in J&K ended on October 31, 2019.

Elections in J&K

While the court stated that J&K’s statehood should be restored as soon as possible, it ordered that elections to the legislative assembly of J&K should be held by September 30, 2024.

Constitution of a ‘Truth and Reconciliation Commission’

Justice Kaul in his concurring opinion mooted the constitution of a Truth-and-Reconciliation Commission to address human rights violations both by state and non-state actors in Jammu and Kashmir since the 1980s. Considering the sensitivities of the issues involved, Justice Kaul said that it was up to the government to decide how the Commission must be set up. He however cautioned that the Commission once constituted should not ‘turn into a criminal court’ and must offer a platform for dialogue instead.

‘This Commission should be set up expediently before memory escapes. The exercise should be time-bound. There is already an entire generation of youth that has grown up with feelings of distrust and it is to them that we owe the greatest duty of reparation’, he underscored.

Impact of the verdict

Pratap Bhanu Mehta, academician and constitutional expert says that it is reassuring that the court held that the modification to Article 367 by Constitutional Order (CO) 272 was ultra vires to Article 370(1)(d) as it would deter governments from introducing similar ‘backdoor amendments’ in the future.

However, he points out, “If an article is to be amended, the amendment has to be specific to it. But given that CO 272 is at the heart of the process, should not the whole exercise be considered to be rendered suspect or mala fide? Under normal constitutional interpretation, it would. But then we have a jurisprudence where law applies to all possible future cases but not the one being adjudicated’.

The Hindu’s editorial underscores that the verdict legitimises the subversion of federal principles, fails to appreciate historical context, and undermines constitutional procedure.

“The most potent attack on federal principles is the Court’s unconscionable conclusion that Parliament, while a State is under President’s Rule, can do any act, legislative or otherwise, and even one with irreversible consequences, on behalf of the State legislature. This alarming interpretation comes close to undermining a basic feature of the Constitution as enunciated by the Court itself and may have grave implications for the rights of States, permitting a range of hostile and irrevocable actions in the absence of an elected body,” the editorial states.

