Supreme Court to marshal ex gratia payment to families that lost lives to COVID-19

The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to take the reins and marshal the efforts to pay compensation to families that lost their relatives to COVID-19, after noticing some States responded to the humanitarian move in a lukewarm fashion.

A Bench of Justices M.R. Shah and Sanjiv Khanna said many of the families were economically challenged and had been further crippled by the fact that the pandemic took away their sole breadwinner.

The court said payment of ₹ 50,000 each as ex gratia to the loved ones of every COVID-19 patient was a welfare gesture and essential to a welfare state. Delays and bureaucratic red tape to release the money or process the application did not augur well.

To make it apparent that the court is intent that the families are paid, the Bench summoned the Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Bihar over non-payment of compensation to the kin of the victims.

“It is unfortunate that we have to call out State after State like this... Every State believes the people are at its mercy,” the court said.

Meanwhile, after a short discussion with Justice Khanna, Justice Shah told the lawyers present “we have decided to directly step in and see that payments are made.”

Justice Shah said the court would pass orders to rope in the legal services authorities at State and district to act as its “ombudsman.”

“In the 2001 earthquake in Gujarat, the High Court involved the legal services authorities as the ombudsman to identify and pay compensation to the victims,” Justice Shah said.

The court said that it would intervene in every State where the applications received for compensation were lesser than the deaths registered.

The court indicated that it would direct the State and district legal services authorities in these States to get the details of all those applicants to facilitate the payment of the ex gratia amount.

During the hearing, the Bench asked Gujarat why 4,000 applications for ex gratia were rejected.

In Kerala, the court noted, only 27,000 claims were received though there were 49,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Maharashtra informed the court that it had already paid compensation to over a lakh people.

Even in past hearings, the court had expressed its anxiety about why there was only a trickle of claimants for the compensation.

In fact, the court had prepared a questionnaire for the States, which included the number of deaths recorded in each State, the number of claims received by them individually, the compensation paid so far and whether grievance redressal committee in each district had been constituted.

The court had also asked the States if online portals for disbursal of compensation were created.

The court had approved the revised and simplified model of disbursement of compensation adopted by the Gujarat government. It had said the same model adopted in Gujarat could be applied across the country.