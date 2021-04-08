Supreme Court dismisses pleas of Maharashtra and Anil Deshmukh against CBI probe

New Delhi

08 April 2021 17:02 IST

“We don’t want to interfere with the orders of High Court directing preliminary inquiry by CBI,” the bench said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a blow to ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government in Maharastra and former State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by refusing their pleas to quash a CBI probe into allegations of corruption levelled by transferred Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh in a letter.

A Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hemant Gupta upheld the Bombay High Court order for a CBI probe, saying the dramatis personae — Deshmukh and Singh — involved and the "seriousness of the allegations" require investigation by an independent agency.

“It is a matter of public confidence,” Justice Kaul observed.

Both the Maharashtra government and Mr. Deshmukh had appealed to the Supreme Court against the Bombay HC order for a preliminary enquiry by CBI into the contents of Mr. Singh's allegations against Mr. Deshmukh.

“Allegations are extremely serious and things have got curiouser and curiouser... You see, both were heading their respective institutions when things went wrong between them... One was a Home Minister and the other one of the senior most police officers. This is not an everyday issue... These are two persons who closely workers with each other until they fell apart. So, an independent agency should enquire. The High Court is right,” Justice Kaul told Maharashtra counsel, senior advocate A.M. Singhvi.

Mr. Singhvi argued Mr. Deshmukh had resigned within hours of the HC order. The basis of the HC order for a CBI probe was no longer there.

“But he was the Home Minister when the HC passed the order. It was after that, he resigned. He was clinging to his office,” Justice Gupta reacted.

“But should I (Deshmukh) not have been heard first before the HC passed the order for CBI probe?” senior advocate Kapil Sibal, for Mr. Deshmukh, asked.

“Why should a suspect be heard before registration of an FIR?” Justice Gupta responded.

Mr. Sibal replied that the allegations in the letter were hearsay and not admissible as evidence. “The letter says Waze told somebody, who told Bhujbal, who told someone who told me... He (Singh) had no personal knowledge about the allegations he made in the letter... How can a CBI enquiry be ordered on the basis of baseless allegations?” Mr. Sibal asked.

Mr. Sibal said Mr. Singh was “collecting evidence” on March 16, knowing that he would transferred out soon.

“Mr. Sibal, that is why the court has ordered a preliminary enquiry, to find out whether there is evidence at all. This is a serious matter concerning a Home Minister and a senior police officer,” Justice Kaul replied.

The senior lawyer said he fervently hoped the court would not uphold an order for CBI probe without hearing the affected party.

“We hope no DGP will have to make allegations against his Home Minister in future,” Justice Gupta reacted.

Mr. Singh had alleged that Mr. Deshmukh held meetings with “officers of lower rank” like Sachin Vaze, now in custody in connection with the Mukesh Ambani residence bomb scare case, and Sanjay Patil, an ACP with the Social Service Branch, at his residence in February. This was done “bypassing their seniors”. The Home Minister had “instructed” the duo to “accumulate ₹100 crore every month”, Mr. Singh has alleged.

The former top cop had alleged that the Minister, besides using police officers for his “malicious intent of extorting money”, interfered with investigations, ordering them to be conducted in a “particular manner”. He had also indulged in corrupt practices in official postings and transfers of officers.