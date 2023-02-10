ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking complete ban on BBC from operating in India

February 10, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST - New Delhi

The apex court had previously sought responses from the Center and others on separate petitions challenging its decision to block the documentary

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Krishnadas Rajagopal

Supreme Court | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court on February 10 dismissed a petition filed by the Hindu Sena president to ban the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in India and order an investigation into the broadcaster and its employees’ “anti-India and anti-Indian government” reportage and films.

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and M.M. Sundresh said the petition filed by Vishnu Gupta was “absolutely misconceived”.

Senior advocate Pinky Anand, for the petitioner, pointed out that the government-blocked BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ was timed to create an “anti-India propaganda” at a time when India was a rising economic power. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ALSO READ
Over 500 scientists and academics denounce ‘censorship’ of BBC documentary on PM Modi

“Today you have a position, when you have an Indian as the British Prime Minister. India is rising as an economic power,” it was even argued.

“What is this? Do you want us to put in place a complete censorship?” the Bench reacted.

The petition claimed the BBC film was surreptitiously intended to disturb the peace and national integrity in the country which has led to “India’s overall growth since 2014 under the Prime Ministership of Sh. Narendra Modi”.

It said an “anti-India lobby and media, particularly the BBC, cannot digest the national growth and seemed to be biased. A representation to the Home Ministry on January 27 has so far not yielded a response”, the petitioner said.

The Court said there was no merit in the petition and rejected it. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US