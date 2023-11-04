ADVERTISEMENT

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR region

November 04, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:40 am IST

The epicentre of the quake was in Nepal at a depth of 10 km, the National Centre for Seismology said

The Hindu Bureau

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal on November 3 night with tremors observed in the Delhi-NCR region. Representational image

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hit Nepal on November 3 night with tremors observed in the Delhi-NCR region, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS said the epicentre of the earthquake was in Nepal, about 227 km north of Ayodhya and 331 km west northwest of Kathmandu and at a depth of 10 km.

People in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) felt strong tremors and rushed out of their homes.

Parts of Noida and Greater Noida also experience tremors due to the earthquake. This is the third time in a month that strong quakes have struck Nepal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The earthquake was also felt in several districts of Uttar Pradesh such as Basti, Barabanki, Firozabad, Amethi, Gonda, Pratapgarh, Bhadohi, Bahraich, Gorakhpur and Deoria, and the capital city of Lucknow, according to the office of the State’s Relief Commissioner.

In Bihar, apart from the state capital Patna, the tremors were felt in Katihar, Motihari and several other districts.

(With PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / earthquake

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US