Strong defence posture being maintained at LAC, says Army Chief

January 15, 2023 12:16 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

Referring to the situation along the western border, the Army Chief said the ceasefire continues at LOC and there has been a substantial reduction in violations

PTI

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande addresses the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru on January 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian army is maintaining a strong defence posture along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and is ready to deal with any contingency, Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande said on January 15.

In his address at the Army Day celebrations here, he said the northern border region has been peaceful and steps have been taken to maintain peace through established protocol and existing mechanism.

Referring to the situation along the western border, the Army Chief said the ceasefire continues at LOC and there has been a substantial reduction in violations. However, the terror infrastructure still remains on other side of border.

Our counter insurgency mechanism is effectively foiling the infiltration bid from Pakistan, he added.

Pointing to the attempts to smuggle arms and drugs into Jammu and Punjab border regions using drones, General Pande said counter drone jammers were being used against such activities.

