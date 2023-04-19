ADVERTISEMENT

States asked to keep strict vigil on COVID cases 

April 19, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Principal Secretary to Prime Minister chairs high-level meeting to assess COVID-19 situation in the country

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Dr. P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to assess the COVID-19 situation in the country with focus on preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, drugs, vaccination campaign, and steps necessary to respond to the recent surge in cases.

A comprehensive presentation was made by Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health, and Family Welfare, providing overview of the global COVID-19 situation. He highlighted that India has been witnessing a rapid increase in the number of cases with majority of cases being reported in eight States (Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Rajasthan).

Further, the sudden increase in the positivity was also highlighted along with status of tests being conducted in the country. A detailed analysis of active cases within these eight States was presented and it was highlighted that approximately 92% of the cases are under home isolation.

Dr. Mishra stressed that the time-tested five-fold strategy of “Test, Track, Treat, Vaccination and COVID-appropriate Behaviour” must continue to be implemented and it is equally crucial to promote awareness within community regarding COVID-appropriate behaviour and caution citizens against complacency. 

He advised officials to maintain a strict vigil on the COVID-19 situation and take necessary actions to contain the spread.

