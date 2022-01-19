‘Special camps to register brick kiln, plantation workers on e-Shram portal’

NEW DELHI

Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday said special camps would be organised to register brick kiln, plantation, forestry and other unorganised sector workers on the Centre’s e-Shram portal.

While interacting with representatives of unorganised sector unions’ and associations virtually, Mr. Yadav acknowledged “the problems faced by workers employed in brick kiln, forestry, plantations etc. in getting themselves registered on the e-Shram portal”, a Ministry statement said.

The portal, which was launched in August 2021, has over 23 crore registrations so far and is eventually meant to lead to the creation of a national database of unorganised workers to be used to roll-out welfare schemes.

Interacting with representatives of construction, domestic, textile, municipal, transport, street vending, brick-kiln and railway sector workers, Mr. Yadav thanked the union leaders for their support in registering workers on the e-Shram portal.

He said the government would take constructive action on the reports of the all-India surveys on domestic and migrant workers, which are ongoing. He said after the surveys are completed, the data would be linked to the e-Shram portal.

In view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, Mr. Yadav said the Ministry had re-activated its 21 monitoring centres on January 5. These centres were set up in 2020 to address problems of migrant workers during the lockdown.