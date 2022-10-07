Election Commission seeks Uddhav Thackeray’s response on Shiv Sena symbol dispute

Mr. Thackeray has to submit his response by 2 p.m. on October 8 and “in case no reply is received, the Commission will take appropriate action in the matter accordingly”

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI:
October 07, 2022 22:08 IST

former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a Dasara rally at Dadar in Mumbai on October 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Election Commission of India on Friday asked former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to submit his response by 2 p.m. on Saturday in the dispute between him and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about who controls the Shiv Sena.

The two factions have claimed that they represent the real Shiv Sena and were asked by the EC to submit any documents to support their claims by Friday.

The EC said in its letter to Mr. Thackeray that his reply had not been received yet.

The EC said the group led by Mr. Shinde had on Tuesday sent an application asking for the party’s “bow and arrow” symbol to be allotted for the ongoing by-election to Andheri East Assembly constituency.

“In case no reply is received, the Commission will take appropriate action in the matter accordingly,” the EC said.

