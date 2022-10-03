The major news headlines of the day and more

Medicine Nobel goes to Swedish scientist Svante Pääbo for sequencing Neanderthal genome

Through his pioneering research, Svante Pääbo – this year’s #NobelPrize laureate in physiology or medicine – accomplished something seemingly impossible: sequencing the genome of the Neanderthal, an extinct relative of present-day humans, the academy said in its press release.

Reported bomb scare on Iranian airlines bound to China over Indian airspace, IAF scrambles jets

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on October 3, 2022 scrambled fighter jets after a bomb scare was reported on board an Iranian airline transiting through Indian air space and bound for China. The issue was resolved after a message from Tehran to “disregard the bomb scare” following which the aircraft continued on its journey, the IAF said in a statement.

Bhagwant Mann Govt wins confidence motion in Punjab Assembly amid walkout by Congress members

The Punjab Assembly on Monday “unanimously” passed the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on September 27, even as Congress members staged a walkout. The BJP members have already announced to boycott the Assembly session.

Congress presidential polls | Party releases guidelines; office-bearers cannot campaign

Ahead of its presidential poll, the Congress on Monday issued a set of guidelines for the election, debarring party office-bearers from campaigning for candidates. Those who wish to support any candidate will have to first resign from their organisational post, stated the guidelines issued by the Congress’ central election authority.

IAF inducts indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter

Induction of the indigenous Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) marks a new chapter in the Indian Air Force (IAF), said Air Chief Marshal (ACM) V. R. Chaudhari on October 3, 2022 as the twin-engine helicopter was formally inducted into 143 Helicopter Unit ‘Dhanush’ at Jodhpur Air Force Station. The LCH fully meets the requirements of both Army and Air Force, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

After court battle, Shinde faction and Shiv Sena to square off in first electoral contest in Mumbai’s Andheri

After rebelling against Shiv Sena leadership, the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will face its first popularity test in the November 3 bypoll to the Andheri (East) Assembly segment in Mumbai, which was represented by Shiv Sena MLA late Ramesh Latke.

Communal clash in Savli town of Gujarat over displaying religious flag; 36 arrested

Two groups clashed and hurled stones at each other over putting up a religious flag in Savli town in Gujarat’s Vadodara district, a police official said on Monday, adding 36 people have been arrested. The incident occurred on Saturday night after a group of people objected to members of another community trying to put up a religious flag alongside their flag on an electricity pole in Dhamiji ka Dera locality, a Savli police station official said.

Seven Assembly bypolls in six States on November 3: Election Commission

The Election Commission of India (EC) on October 3 announced byelections to seven vacant Assembly seats in six States to be held in November. Voting would take place on November 3 and counting on November 6, according to the schedule released by the EC.

Appointment on compassionate ground concession not a right, says Supreme Court

Appointment on compassionate ground is a concession not a right and the object of granting such employment is to enable the affected family to tide over a sudden crisis, the Supreme Court has said. The apex court last week set aside the judgement of a division bench of the Kerala High Court, which confirmed the verdict of a single judge directing the Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd and others to consider the case of a woman for appointment on compassionate ground.

Sonia Gandhi arrives in Mysuru, to join Bharat Jodo Yatra from October 6

All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader Sonia Gandhi arrived in Mysuru airport on Monday. She is scheduled to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on October 6, said sources in the Congress.

U.K. scraps tax cut for wealthy that sparked market turmoil

British Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced on October 3 into a humiliating U-turn, reversing plans to cut the highest rate of income tax that helped to spark a rebellion in her party and turmoil in financial markets. The plan had triggered a crisis of investor confidence in the government, hammering the value of the pound and government bond prices and jolting global markets.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei breaks silence on protests, blames U.S.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded publicly on Monday to the biggest protests in Iran in years, breaking weeks of silence to condemn the “rioting” and accuse protests of being planned by the U.S. and Israel. Mr. Khamenei described the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran’s morality police, which set off the nationwide protests, as “a sad incident” that “left us heartbroken.”

Ukraine has made ‘breakthroughs’ in Kherson region, Russian-installed official says

Ukrainian forces have made some breakthroughs in the southern Kherson region and taken control of some settlements, a Russian-installed official said on Monday. “It’s tense, let’s put it that way,” Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed head of Ukraine’s Kherson region, said on state television.

Canadian authorities deny vandalism at Shri Bhagavad Gita Park in Brampton city

Canadian authorities have denied any vandalism at a recently unveiled park named ‘Shri Bhagavad Gita’ in Brampton city and clarified that the reported blank sign was left during the repair work, hours after India condemned the incident and urged the city administration to take prompt action.

India vs SA, 3rd T20I | India rest Kohli, Rahul but another stern test awaits bowling unit

It may be an inconsequential game on paper but Indian bowlers await another tough test against South Africa ahead of the T20 World Cup when the two teams meet in the final game of the three-match series in Indore on October 4, 2022. Having sealed their first-ever series against South Africa at home, Indian team management has decided to rest its premier batter Virat Kohli and vice-captain KL Rahul for the final game.