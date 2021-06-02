Supreme Court seeks data on Centre’s COVID-19 vaccination drive

Health workers administer the COVID-19 vaccine jab to beneficiaries inside a drama theatre in Navi Mumbai on June 1, 2021 .

New Delhi

02 June 2021 17:19 IST

COVID-19 vaccination policy for 18-44 age group ‘prima facie arbitrary and irrational’, the Court says.

The Supreme Court has called the Union government’s paid COVID-19 vaccination policy for citizens 18-44 years of age as “prima facie arbitrary and irrational”.

In a 32-page order published on Wednesday, a Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud has sought detailed information on the percentage of population vaccinated (with one dose and both doses) as against eligible persons in the first three phases of the vaccination drive.

“This shall include data pertaining to the percentage of rural population as well as the percentage of urban population so vaccinated,” the court stated.

It also sought the complete data on the Centre’s purchase history of vaccines till date (Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik V).

“The data should clarify: (a) the dates of all procurement orders placed by the Central Government for all three vaccines; (b) the quantity of vaccines ordered as on each date; and (c) the projected date of supply,” the order said.

The court asked the government to outline how and when it would vaccinate the remaining population. The government had mentioned in court that it would complete the vaccination of the “entire eligible population by December-end.

The Bench ordered the Centre to also specify steps being taken to ensure the availability of drug for mucormycosis.

‘File affidavit’

It directed the Centre to submit all the “relevant documents and file notings reflecting its thinking and culminating in the vaccination policy” along with an affidavit in two weeks.

Referring to the Centre’s stated position that “every State/UT Government shall provide vaccination free of cost to its population”, the court asked the States and Union Territories to confirm whether or not it would do so.

“It is important that individual State/UT governments confirm/deny this position before this court. Further, if they have decided to vaccinate their population for free then, as a matter of principle, it is important that this policy is annexed to their affidavit, so that the population within their territories can be assured of their right to be vaccinated for free at a State vaccination centre,”it explained.

The court directed the States and UTs to file their affidavits in this regard within the next two weeks and clarify their individual policies for free vaccination.