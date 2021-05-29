No third party authorised to supply Sputnik V vaccine, says Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Pharma major warns against unauthorised distributors

Reiterating that it has the sole distribution rights of the first 250 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in India, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on Friday said it has not authorised any third party or intermediary to supply the vaccine on its behalf in the country.

Nor has it entered into any partnership or collaboration with any party to supply the vaccine to residential associations, the pharma major said in a joint statement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Noting that Dr. Reddy’s is the brand custodian of Sputnik V vaccine in the country and has the sole distribution rights of the first 250 million doses (first and second dose components included), the statement said, “Beware of unauthorised individuals offering fake deals or procurement of the Sputnik V vaccine posing as its representatives in India. If approached, alert the authorities immediately.”

In the last few days, there have been several unsubstantiated reports and claims from various quarters in India on alleged tie-ups for the Sputnik V vaccine. The statement said Dr. Reddy’s has initiated legal action against unscrupulous elements committing fraud in the name of the Sputnik V vaccine in India adding that it takes no responsibility for the consequences of unauthorised deals, fraudulent financial transactions or sub-standard products resulting from such fraud.

The drugmaker, with whom RDIF had entered into a partnership on Sputnik V last year, said it has in place cold storage logistics as well as track-and-trace arrangements for the vaccine. Ahead of the commercial launch of the vaccine in mid-June, Dr. Reddy’s continues to engage in direct talks with the government and the private sector to explore partnerships, the statement said.